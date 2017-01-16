Today is Mon, January 16, 2017 15:39:48 GMT
Gold Steady Ahead of Host of US Numbers

By on Dec 24, 2014 10:18:33 GMT

Gold is showing little movement on Tuesday, as the spot price stands at $1177.61 per ounce. On the release front, there are a host of US events ahead of the Christmas holiday. There are four key events on the calendar – Core Durable Goods Orders, Final GDP, UoM Consumer Sentiment and New Homes. With the […]

Top Trade Idea For December 24th, 2014 – EUR/USD

By on Dec 24, 2014 03:28:45 GMT

It is understandably a very quiet day with the stock markets in Italy and Germany closed for the Christmas Eve. Elsewhere, most traders are probably out today too although that does not necessarily mean the markets won’t move. In fact, the lack of volume means there could be bouts of high volatility. Still, that will […]

How To Trade The Parabolic SAR in MT4

By on Jul 14, 2014 08:33:58 GMT

Hi, this is Shaun Overton with ForexNews.com and OneStepRemoved.com. In this 3 minute video, I’m going to introduce you to the Parabolic SAR indicator for MetaTrader 4. If you don’t already have a demo account, you can follow along for free with an OANDA account by clicking the link below this video.  Register For A […]

Chart Of The Day For December 24th,2014 – EUR/USD

By on Dec 24, 2014 01:13:24 GMT

  • EUR/USD Technical Strategy: Flat
  • Support: 1.2173, 1.2080, 1.1929
  • Resistance:1.2246, 1.2324, 1.2418

The Euro dropped for a fifth consecutive day against the US Dollar, setting a new 28-month low against the US Dollar. A daily close below the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion at 1.2173 exposes the 76.4% level at 1.2080. Alternatively, a reversal above the 50% Fib at 1.2249 opens the door for a test of the 38.2% expansion at 1.2324.

Risk/reward considerations argue against entering short with prices in close proximity to support. We will remain flat for now, waiting until an attractive selling opportunity in line with our long-term outlook presents itself.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Support Met Below 1.22 Mark

bitcoin brokers

Bitcoin Continues Offensive as Holiday Season Nears

By on Dec 23, 2014 10:23:28 GMT

Bitcoin is continuing its attack on the $332 level. Earlier today we bounced off $332.92. After a small retracement to $326.66, BTC/USD is back on the offensive, hitting a high of $334.46 before pulling back. We are currently quoted at the $330 round figure on BTC-E. Prices are higher on other exchanges, $335 on OKCoin […]

Posted on Dec 24, 2014 03:28:45 GMT 3:28 PM by

